Police: Multiple non-compliant Danville sex offenders arrested in roundup

Danville police have arrested six convicted sex investigators who investigators say were living in places they weren't allowed to be.

Officers say they will periodically check the sex offender registry and where those offenders are living, and if they are caught living in areas, mainly where children gather, they will be charged and taken to jail.

“There’s laws that protect individuals, children, from sex offenders," Danville Police Capt. Chris Matano said. "Curtails things sex offenders can and cannot do.”

Those include living close to parks, playgrounds, schools and sometimes even churches because they have daycares. Police say Loretta Black, Jason Talbott, Gary Redden, Roger Stubblefield, Robert Beal and Christopher Cornett were found living too close to some of those places. A seventh person, Edmond Horton, was cited and released because of health reasons.

“When they are living within a specified distance of a playground, a school, a daycare facility, that they can’t live near. That’s when we have to act and enforce it.," Matano said.

Police say the suspects have been convicted of various crimes. The roundup was the basis of a compliance check and no specific complaints had been received about the suspects.

You can view the Kentucky sex offender registry here.