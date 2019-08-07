Police: Murder suspect has ties to Lexington, Georgetown

Jason Van Patterson (Hopkinsville Police)
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in one Kentucky city are asking the public to share a murder suspect's photo in hopes someone can provide information on his whereabouts.

Hopkinsville police say Jason Van Patterson murdered Faye Waddington Springfield in 2013.

Patterson has ties to several Kentucky cities including Madisonville, Manitou, Georgetown, Maysville, Lexington and Lancaster. He also has ties to Higginsport and Cincinnati in Ohio. Patterson also has ties to the Canadian provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

There is a cash reward for information leading to Patterson's arrest. You can send an anonymous tip to (270) 887-TIPS.

 
