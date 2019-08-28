Police: N.C. student had guns in dorm, charged with threat of mass violence on campus

A student at High Point University is being held on a $3 million bond after police found guns and ammunition in his dorm, as well as evidence he planned to use them on campus.

Paul A. Steber, 19, of Boston, Massachusetts, is charged with two felony counts of weapons on campus and one count of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

Steber was arrested on Tuesday after the university security officers found two firearms and ammunition in his dorm, officials said. The university then contacted the High Point Police Department.

During Steber’s subsequent interview at the police station and through their investigation, police said they found “probable cause” to charge him with the threats.

Investigators say there are no indications of additional threats.

“This incident illustrates the importance of the public reporting suspicious activity to authorities," High Point Police said. “Information from the public is often the critical first step in preventing acts of mass violence.”

Police added that for details on recognizing the signs of suspicious activity, you can visit the Department of Homeland Security’s “See Something, Say Something” website at dhs.gov/see-something-say-something.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

