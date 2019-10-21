Police: Naked man found in Winchester bathroom following burglary complaint

Winchester police arrested a man after officers say they found him naked in a stranger's home.

Officers were called to Stamper Drive after receiving a breaking and entering complaint. A person in the home was standing outside when police arrived, and she said the suspect was inside her bathroom.

Officers say they opened the door to the bathroom and found 26-year-old Carlos Cruz Dominguez nude. He refused to put on his clothes.

The victim told police her son came to her screaming and crying about the man entering through the back door. She tried to lock Dominguez in the garage, but he was able to push the door back open and get to the bathroom.

Dominguez was charged with burglary and indecent exposure. He was placed in the Clark County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.