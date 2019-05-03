Police: Officer shot, killed 'vicious ' dog after it trapped people in post office

A dog was shot and killed when it charged at a police officer Thursday, the Garrard County Police Department says.

Just after noon police say they received a “frantic” 911 call from a man who reported that a "vicious" dog had trapped two individuals inside of the Bryantsville Post Office, and had chased him into his truck. The caller indicated that this was not the first time an incident like this had occurred in the area, according to police.

Minutes later, police received a second call from a woman claiming that a dog had just charged her and that “it was going to kill someone,” according to police.

An officer from the Garrard County Police Department responded to the scene, and when he exited his vehicle the dog charged at him, according to police. In response, the officer fired three shots, striking and killing the dog, police said.

Police say they received multiple similar calls about dogs from a neighboring property running loose and being aggressive toward people at the post office, and even received a call the day before the incident.

An officer who responded to that call gave the owner of the dog a warning, and he agreed to keep the dog on his property, according to police.

The dog’s owner Timothy Quisenberry will be charged with harboring a viscous animal, according to police.

WKYT spoke to Quisenberry's wife, and she disputed the Garrard County Police Department's claims.

