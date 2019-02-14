Police: One person injured after altercation results in gunshots in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has been injured after gunshots were fired near Lexington’s Northside Drive.

Police say an altercation between two individuals escalated when one of them pulled out a handgun and began shooting. A bystander to the argument was struck, according to police.

That bystander was then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say one person has been taken into custody and is being questioned. Officers are also working to recover evidence from the scene.

 
