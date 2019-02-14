Police: One person injured after altercation results in gunshots in Lexington

One person has been injured after gunshots were fired near Lexington’s Northside Drive.

Police say an altercation between two individuals escalated when one of them pulled out a handgun and began shooting. A bystander to the argument was struck, according to police.

That bystander was then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say one person has been taken into custody and is being questioned. Officers are also working to recover evidence from the scene.

