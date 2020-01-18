Police: Paducah man charged with assault after shooting woman with BB gun

A Paducah man is behind bars, accused of shooting a woman multiple times with a BB gun.

Police say they were called to Baptist Health Wednesday on a report of the assault. A 27-year-old woman told investigators there that 19-year-old Preston Crain had shot her with the BB gun. Officers say they found 16 different locations on the woman’s body where she had been injured from being shot.

An arrest warrant was issued for Crain, and he was taken into custody Thursday around 8 p.m. at South Sixth and Elizabeth Streets.

He was charged with assault and taken to the McCracken County Jail.

