Police: Parents lock 3 Winchester children in bedroom, unable to use bathroom

Authorities have arrested a Winchester couple accused of leaving their three children locked in a room with no way to get out.

Aaron Allen (left) and Dana Allen (right) are accused of locking their children in the bedroom without a bathroom available. (Photos: Clark County Detention Center)

An arrest report states Winchester police responded to a home on Buckingham Lane where Aaron and Dana Allen are accused of keeping their three children, ages 6, 4 and 2, inside a bedroom which was locked from the outside.

Police say the children would urinate and defecate inside the room while they were locked inside. The 6-year-old went as far as to hide his soiled underwear to avoid punishment, but Aaron Allen told police the child got in trouble for hiding it.

The arrest report also states the 6-year-old had his hands bound behind his back with a belt where he urinated on himself. The younger children were found with soiled diapers.

Both are charged with criminal abuse and were placed in the Clark County Detention Center.