Police: Passenger in wreck steals retired Lexington officer's vehicle

Lexington police have located a person accused of stealing a retired officer's vehicle after being in a wreck.

Officers say a pickup was traveling south on James Lane when it hit a tree. The driver was taken to the hospital with facial injuries.

A retired Lexington officer was the first to stop and help the victims. That's when the passenger in the vehicle, who also suffered injuries, got in the retired officer's car and drove away.

The retired officer's Chevy Tahoe had a weapon inside, and authorities were able to recover the vehicle. The suspect was taken to the hospital. Police have yet to announce charges.