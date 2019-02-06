Police: Perry Co. traffic stop leads to drug bust

A man is behind bars on multiple charges after police say they found drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

Police pulled over Brian Dale, 21, when they noticed the registration plate on his car did not match his vehicle.

But upon search of the vehicle, police found three small bags of what appeared to be crystal meth, 11 syringes, cooking spoons and tourniquets.

Dale is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of a motor vehicle registration plate.

