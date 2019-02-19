Police: Repeat DUI offender kills Tennessee toddler

Police in Tennessee have charged a man with DUI after a crash killed a two-year-old child.

Knoxville police tell Gray affiliate WVLT that Joevon Deltroy Foust, who already had one DUI conviction, was arrested Friday after reports said he was driving at an extreme speed and swerving through traffic on Interstate 40 West near Strawberry Plains Pike.

Authorities said Foust lost control of his Pontiac Grand Am, went from the left lane of I-40, crossed both right lanes, and ran off the roadway and then hit some trees.

Two-year-old Zyliya Irvin was ejected from the vehicle. The child was inside a car seat, but the car seat was not latched properly to the back seat of the car, according to police.

Zyliya was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but police say she later died.

Foust is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.