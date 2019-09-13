Police: Rumors of school threat in Versailles not credible

Police say rumors of a threat at Woodford County High School are not credible.

Superintendent Scott Hawkins said school officials were notified about the alleged threat Thursday night.

Police began an investigation and determined some high school students were engaged in a conflict on social media. Police said some of the comments by students were misinterpreted to be a threat toward the high school.

Police concluded there was no threat to the school or any students. Police added no one would be charged in the case.