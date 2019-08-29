Police: Second arrest in arson plot to defraud Geico

A second person has been arrested in what police said was an orchestrated car fire meant to defraud an insurance company.

Harry Holimon

Diane Jones was arrested in July. She was charged with arson and burning personal property to defraud an insurer.

Jones' car was set on fire on Man o'War on May 25. Police said two men were seen leaving the scene of the fire in a white van.

The van was later pulled over by police. Investigators said Jones' son and grandson, Harry Holiman and Mark Jones, were both in the van.

Holiman had "significant burn injuries to both lower legs," and Jones' "eyelashes, facial hair and arm hair was singed," according to the arrest citation.

Police also found a dashboard camera inside the van. The camera revealed "Diana was aware and conspired with Harry and Mark on burning her vehicle," police said.

Investigators also said Jones filed an insurance claim with Geico following her vehicle fire.

Jones was arrested in Arapahoe County, Colorado and was extradited to Lexington.

Holimon was arrested Aug. 28 in Denver, Colorado. He was also charged with arson and is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 29.

