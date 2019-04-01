Police: Shooting of Arkansas student was targeted attack

The Latest on a shooting at a school in southwestern Arkansas (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

Police say the shooting of a 14-year-old student inside a southwestern Arkansas junior high school was a targeted attack.

The shooting happened at about 9:15 a.m. Monday at Prescott Junior High School in Prescott, Arkansas. A school district statement said the incident involved two eighth-graders and that "it appears this was a premeditated attack specifically targeting the injured student."

Another student, also 14, is in custody in the shooting.

Police Chief Joseph Beavers says the suspect came to school with a concealed handgun, shot the other student in a school hallway, dropped the weapon and fled but was quickly apprehended. Beavers says the two argued over the weekend.

The student who was shot was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital in stable condition.

Prescott has about 3,000 residents and is around 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Texarkana, Arkansas.

___

12:45 p.m.

Police say a 14-year-old student is in stable condition at Arkansas Children's Hospital after being shot by another 14-year-old student inside a school.

Prescott Police Chief Joseph Beavers says the shooting took place in a hallway Monday morning in Prescott, a city about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock. He didn't specify the school but said both students are in the eighth grade.

The school says the injured student was airlifted to the hospital. Beavers says no other injuries were reported.

Beavers says school resource officers were on campus at the time and contained the incident in "a matter of seconds." He says local police were notified through a 911 call just before 9:15 a.m.

Beavers says an investigation involving state police is ongoing. He says he couldn't release further details.

___

11:30 a.m.

An Arkansas school district says a student has been taken into custody after bringing a concealed gun to school and shooting another student in what appears to be "a premeditated attack."

The Prescott School District says the injured student was airlifted to a hospital following the shooting Monday morning. No other injuries were reported.

The school hasn't released details about the students, including their ages or the condition of the injured student.

Officials say the school went into an immediate lockdown and the shooter was apprehended by law enforcement.

Classes were canceled for the remainder of the day.

___

10:45 a.m.

Authorities say one person was injured after a report of a shooting at a school in southern Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler says agents responded Monday morning to a report of gunfire at a school in Prescott, about 90 miles southwest of Little Rock.

Sadler declined to release details but said one person was hurt. Sadler referred questions to local police, who did not immediately return a call seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Prescott School District Superintendent Robert Poole declined to comment to the AP.

Shreveport, Louisiana, television station KSLA reports that one person was struck by gunfire. Prescott Police Chief Joey Beavers tells the TV station that the school is now secure.

