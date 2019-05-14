Police: Shots fired into Lexington apartment

Lexington police are looking for three men who they say fired shots into an apartment on Camelot Drive.

Police officers were called out to the Abigail Apartments right before 8 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they could not find the men.

Police tell WKYT the men were shooting into one particular apartment. People were inside at the time.

Police called out K9s to search the area, but the dogs had no luck picking up a scent. Shell casings were found.

Officers have vague descriptions of the men. They think all are wearing hoodies. At least one was armed with a pistol.

No injuries have been reported.