Police: Shots fired near Bluegrass Community and Technical College Newtown Pike campus

Lexington police are responding to a shots fired call the Bluegrass Community and Technical College campus.

Police say no one was hurt in the shooting, which happened at the intersection of Booker Street and Newtown Pike. The gunfire hit a pickup in the area at least twice.

The shooting doesn't appear to be random. The owner of the pickup was inside a building at the time of the shooting, and the motive is unclear.

Police are still searching for a suspect. The college didn't go on lockdown, and no bullets hit the school.

