Bardstown police say skeletal remains were found in a wooded area Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a call near Windsor Garden where a homeless man was camping in the woods. Officers located skeletal remains near the area.

The Nelson County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and collected the remains. A medical examiner will review the remains.

If anyone has information on the remains, they are asked to call Bardstown police at (502) 348-4328.