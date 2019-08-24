Police: Somerset woman abandoned children at Adair Co. Walmart

The Columbia Police Department is asking for help from the pubic in locating a mother they say left six children at a Walmart and then drove away.

According to officers, Amanda Jardinex brought the children, ranging in age from six to eleven, to the Walmart in Columbia, told them to go find a worker to speak to, and then drove off.

Police say Jardinez drove a blue Dodge Caravan. They also say she could be in the company of Alex ‘Loop’ Holovich. Both are from Somerset.

Jardinez is now wanted on six counts of abandonment of a minor.

