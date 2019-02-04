Police: Somerset woman dies, driver seriously hurt in crash

Police say a Somerset woman is dead after a single-vehicle wreck early Monday morning.

Somerset police captain Mike Correll tells WKYT 36-year-old Amanda Goodman died as a passenger when the vehicle she was traveling in hit a utility pole on Grand Avenue near East Mount Vernon Street.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m., and the vehicle was the only one involved in the collision.

The driver was transported to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.