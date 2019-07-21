Police: Son arrested after pouring gasoline on father

A man is behind bars in Pike County after he reportedly poured gasoline all over his father during an argument.

WYMT reports that Kentucky State Police were called to a home on Wednesday on a report that James “Jimmy” Crabtree was dousing his father in gasoline.

Crabtree’s father reportedly told police the argument flared up when he wouldn’t allow his son’s girlfriend in the home.

That’s when Crabtree’s father says his son began threatening him, before coming into his bedroom and pouring gasoline on him.

Crabtree’s father was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

When officers interviewed Crabtree, he reportedly told police that his father was attempting to frame him and that his father had poured gasoline on himself.

Crabtree was arrested and charged with assault and menacing, and was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

