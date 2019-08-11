Police: Suspect admitted to rape, assault of Louisville 8-year-old

A Louisville man is behind bars, after reportedly admitting to raping and severely injuring an eight-year-old girl.

WAVE3 News reports police were called out to a report that the girl had been robbed and hit in the head with a shovel on Friday.

The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment, where doctors found she had a skull fracture and had multiple contusions to the head. Doctors also determined the girl had been raped.

Investigators found 29-year Cane Madden in the area of the assault, and say he admitted to police he knew about it.

Madden also agreed to be taken to the police station for questioning. While there, he reportedly admitted to investigators that he had hit the girl with his fists and the shovel, and that he had raped her.

He is now being held on a one million dollar bond on charges of rape, assault, and robbery.

