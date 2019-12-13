Police: Suspect caught on camera stealing package from porch

A Covington man has been arrested, accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a home.

Police arrested 37-year-old Adam Scholl on Thursday on outstanding warrants. Investigators also identified him as the man seen from a doorbell camera stealing the package.

Officers are reminding the public to keep an eye on parcels being delivered to their homes. Police recommend having a neighbor pick up a package when it’s delivered, or have packages delivered to work.

Police also recommend, if possible, installing a camera on your porch.

