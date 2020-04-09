Morehead Police: Suspect found passed out in stolen vehicle with drugs, cash

A man is behind bars facing multiple charges after being found passed out behind the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Police say they were called out to the Hampton Inn on Thursday evening after someone reported the suspect.

When they arrived, investigators say they found 31-year-old Cody Mudrinich passed out. After awakening him, they determined he was under the influence of drugs.

When they ran a check on the vehicle, they found it was reported stolen out of West Virginia.

Inside the vehicle, officers say they found $3,654 in cash, methamphetamine, heroin, scales, pipes, and other paraphernalia.

They also searched Mudrinich’s hotel room and found more drugs, paraphernalia and a fully automatic weapon.

Mudrinich was arrested and taken to the Rowan County Detention Center where he is charged with trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, public intoxication and receiving stolen property, among other charges.

