Police: Suspect hit, strangled victim in $10 robbery

A man is behind bars after police say he violently robbed a woman Friday evening along Chestnut Street in Lexington.

Officers say it happened just before 5:30 p.m.

The victim told officers she was getting out of her car when 45-year-old Bradford Lyvers approached her and demanded money.

According to an arrest citation, Lyvers then began punching the victim in the face and strangling her, leaving redness and scratching on her face and neck. While assaulting the victim, Lyvers reportedly stole $10 dollars from the victim.

Lyvers was arrested Saturday around 9 p.m. He is charged with 1st degree robbery.

