Police: Suspect in armored car theft caught at DMV with forged birth certificate

More details are emerging in the case of a Kentucky armored truck driver arrested in Connecticut, after allegedly leaving his vehicle with a large amount of cash.

According to WDRB, Mark Espinosa was arrested after forging a birth certificate in a scheme to obtain a driver’s license.

A post on the Wethersfield Police Department’s Facebook page says a DMV employee alerted officers to the bogus birth certificate, who then approached Espinosa. The post says Espinosa initially gave police a fake name, but was arrested shortly thereafter on a forgery charge.

Once they determined Espinosa’s real identity, police saw that he was wanted by the FBI for the missing armored car money.

Police then went to Espinosa’s apartment in Middletown, Connecticut, where they found a large amount of cash.

Authorities have not released the amount of cash seized.

