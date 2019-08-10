Police: Suspect pulled box cutter in Lexington assault

Witnesses were able to give officers a thorough description of Gary Wade, who was found shortly after the incident. (Photo: Fayette County Detention Center)
Updated: Sat 8:49 AM, Aug 10, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – A man is behind bars Saturday morning after he reportedly used a box cutter and stabbed a person.

According to an arrest citation, 54-year-old Gary Wade is charged with assault in the incident.

Witnesses reportedly told officers they saw Wade get into a fight with the victim, during which Wade pulled out a box cutter and cut the victim’s left side and chest with it, before running off eastwards on Corral Street.

Witnesses were able to give investigators a thorough description of Wade, saying he had a bloody face and a wound under his eye.

Wade was found about thirty minutes later on Ford Place. Officers say Wade admitted to the fight.

A red box cutter was found at the scene and was booked as evidence.

 
