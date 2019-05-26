Police: Suspect punched victim, then kicked and bit officers while being arrested

A man is facing multiple charges after beating a woman during a robbery, and assaulting police while he was being arrested.

According to an arrest citation, 35-year-old Roger Lewis punched and slapped a woman in order to steal her keys Friday night just before 11:30 p.m.

When the police came to investigate, they say Lewis kicked one officer on two occasions and bit another officer while being taken to jail. He also reportedly broke a set of handcuffs while resisting arrest.

Officers say Lewis appeared “manifestly under the influence,” and was holding a beer while being arrested.

He is charged with public intoxication, assault, criminal mischief, and robbery.

