Police: Suspect punched victim, then kicked and bit officers while being arrested

Roger Lewis (Photo: Fayette County Detention Center)
By  | 
Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – A man is facing multiple charges after beating a woman during a robbery, and assaulting police while he was being arrested.

According to an arrest citation, 35-year-old Roger Lewis punched and slapped a woman in order to steal her keys Friday night just before 11:30 p.m.

When the police came to investigate, they say Lewis kicked one officer on two occasions and bit another officer while being taken to jail. He also reportedly broke a set of handcuffs while resisting arrest.

Officers say Lewis appeared “manifestly under the influence,” and was holding a beer while being arrested.

He is charged with public intoxication, assault, criminal mischief, and robbery.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus