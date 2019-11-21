Police: Suspect spit on, threatened nurses while receiving treatment

A man is in the Boyle County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond after he reportedly lashed out at medical responders who were trying to help him.

According to an arrest citation, Harrodsburg police officers were called to Mooreland Avenue on a report that a man was lying in the middle of the road and bleeding from the head.

When police and Mercer County EMS got to the scene, they found 31-year-old Thomas Reed laying in the road. EMS, along with firefighters from the Harrodsburg Fire Department, began rendering aid to Reed when police say he began to become physical with responders.

Reed was restrained and taken to Haggin Hospital for additional treatment, but on the way, police say Reed kicked an EMT in the face.

After arriving at the hospital, Reed reportedly became violent with nurses and officers, spitting on medical personnel and making threats to responders.

Once Reed was discharged from the hospital he was placed under arrest and taken to the Boyle County Detention Center, where police say he continued to make threats against jail employees and their families.

Reed is charged with assault of a peace officer, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threatening.

