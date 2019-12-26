Police: Suspect used meat cleaver in Boyle Co. assault

A Boyle County man is accused after police responded to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center to investigate an assault.

Police say they were called to the hospital around 7:10 p.m. when a 23-year-old man showed up with a head wound from being struck with a meat cleaver.

Investigators determined the assault happened on Highland Court following a verbal argument. According to police, 21-year-old Hunter Newman of Danville struck the victim in the head and face area with the meat cleaver while the victim was seated in his vehicle.

Newman was taken into custody without incident. The cleaver was later discovered away from the scene of the assault in a trash can.

He is charged with assault, wanton endangerment, and tampering with physical evidence.

