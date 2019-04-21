Police: Suspect used screwdriver as weapon in January car robbery

Police have made a second arrest in connection to a robbery and carjacking that happened back in January.

Officers say, on January 23, a woman was outside of her apartment on Foreman Avenue, when two men approached her, one carrying a screwdriver as a weapon.

The two men, identified as 23-year-old Zachary Kanatzer and 27-year-old Jody Shipman, then took the woman’s car and drove off.

Shipman was arrested in February after being caught using the victim’s credit cards. Investigators say Shipman confessed to the incident, and told officers he and Kanatzer had been using heroin and methamphetamine for several days. Shipman reportedly told police that they intended to steal the car in order to but more narcotics. Police say he also told them Kanatzer had produced the screwdriver.

Kazatzer was arrested Friday and taken to the Fayette County Detention Center. He is charged with 1st degree robbery and receiving stolen property.

