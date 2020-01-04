Police: Suspect was sitting on handgun during McCracken Co. traffic stop

Marcus Tyler is charged with receiving stolen property and theft of identity. (Photo: McCracken County Jail)
PADUCAH, Ky. (WKYT) – Paducah police officers say they soon discovered why a man refused to get out of a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police pulled over a Nissan Altima early Wednesday morning. They say when they questioned a passenger in the car, later identified as 28-year-old Marcus J. Tyler, he gave them his brother’s name and date of birth to avoid being arrested on an outstanding bench warrant.

When officers asked him to step out of the car, they say Tyler became uncooperative, telling officers he couldn’t stand. When police assisted Tyler out of the vehicle, they discovered he was sitting on a 9mm handgun. A computer check revealed the gun had been reported stolen from Livingston County.

Tyler reportedly told investigators an unknown man at a local club has asked Tyler to hold the gun for him.

Tyler was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, theft of identity, along with a bench warrant for non-payment of court costs.

He is now in the McCracken County Jail.

 
