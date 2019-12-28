Police: TN fugitive arrested in Williamsburg; suspect ate meth when authorities arrived

A fugitive from Tennessee is now in the Whitley County Detention Center after an arrest at a Williamsburg motel.

Police say they received a tip that 39-year-old Thomas L. Moore was at the Holiday Inn Motel on West HWY 92.

When they arrived, they found Moore, who is wanted in Scott County, Tennessee for a probation violation involving felony drug possession, among other charges.

When investigators entered Moore’s room, they say he swallowed suspected crystal meth in an attempt to conceal it. He also reportedly hid additional meth in a shoe. Investigators also found drug paraphernalia in the room.

Along with his warrants from out of state, Moore is now charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

