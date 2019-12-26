Police: Teen arrested after crashing car into Harrodsburg Save-A-Lot

A teenager is facing charges in Harrodsburg after police say he stole a car from Lexington and crashed it into a Save-A-Lot in Mercer County.

Harrodsburg police were called to the store just before 3 a.m. Thursday for an alarm drop.

Police found the front of the Save-A-Lot damaged.

They say a juvenile stole a car from Lexington, drove it to Harrodsburg, crashed into the front of the store, and then crashed into the front of Kroger. Both stores are in the same shopping center.

Police say the teen also crashed the car into a plastic storage cabinet at the Kroger gas station and stopped there.

Police found the teen inside the Save-A-Lot, and he ran from them before giving himself up.

The teen is in custody. Police are working on filing charges and assessing the damage.