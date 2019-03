A teen is in trouble with Danville police after investigators said he sprayed deer urine over numerous items of merchandise.

Police responded to Walmart after receiving a call about criminal mischief. Officers said a 17-year-old opened two cans of deer attractant and sprayed it throughout the store.

The suspect is accused of causing $2,345 worth of damage as a result of the vandalism.

Police say the teen will be charged with criminal mischief.