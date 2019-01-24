Police: West Virginia landlord threw tenant down hill, causing paralysis

Officials say a man was unable to move from the neck down after he was thrown down a hill by his landlord.

Charleston Police arrested Richard Brannon Wednesday on a malicious wounding charge.

Investigators say a man and his wife were renting from Brannon on Livingston Avenue.

According to a criminal complaint, on Dec. 30, 2018, the couple was walking toward the residence and saw Brannon out front throwing their belongings at them.

The complaint says Brannon then started walking toward the couple brandishing a piece of rebar.

The complaint says that the tenant's wife then got into an altercation with a woman who was with Brannon, and that Brannon started to walk toward the two women fighting, carrying the piece of rebar.

Investigators say the tenant feared for his wife's safety and approached Brannon to try and grab the piece of rebar away from him.

According to the criminal complaint, Brannon then pushed the tenant down a hill where he landed on a retaining wall.

It was then, the tenant says he could not move any part of his body below the neck.

When officers responded, they say Brannon admitted to throwing the tenant down the hill.

Officials say the tenant had to have surgery on his spine and that pinched nerves made him paralyzed from the neck down.