Police: Tenn. man tried to throw woman in smoker, officers pried limp baby from his arms

Knoxville Police said they were forced to pry a man's arms apart while he squeezed his 3-week-old infant son until he became limp after he tried to trap a woman inside a steel smoker.

According to a police report, 28-year-old Keotric Lyvell Tucker grabbed his son after attempting to throw a woman into a large steel smoker.

This happened at a residence, but it's unclear who lived at the home.

Investigators said Tucker told the victim "he wanted to see her burn." Police said Tucker bit her ear through the cartilage and then tied her dreadlock to the lid of the smoker.

Then, according to the report, Tucker grabbed the infant and began to squeeze him until he stopped crying. Officers said they had to pry Tucker's arms apart to rescue the child.

Authorities said the baby showed redness and bruising on his abdomen and back. The boy was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

