Police: Texas mom abandoned five children in ‘feces filled’ home for Myrtle Beach ‘getaway’

Authorities in Texas say a mother endangered her five children by leaving them alone and unsupervised while she was in Myrtle Beach.

Round Rock Police tell NBC affiliate KXAN in Austin, Texas, 28-year-old Chrystal Walraven left behind five children in a home — including an infant who investigators initially thought was dead.Round Rock police arrested the woman accused of abandoning her five children, including leaving them in alone in a home left in disarray and littered with feces and garbage, KXAN reported.

According to police, Chrystal Walraven, 28, left for Houston and left behind five children in a home — including an infant who investigators initially thought was dead. In a crib near the front, investigators found a 15-month-old lying alone and covered in a blanket. It was only until the child was rubbed by an officer that the baby girl took a breath and was confirmed as being alive.

The 10-year-old boy who answered the door for the officers led them through the squalorous home which is said to have had a smell of fecal matter and garbage pervading the air, according to KXAN. Upstairs, officers discovered several knives out in the open and in easy access of the children.

Then, officers were greeted by two female children — ages 3 and 6 — who emerged from a bedroom. Both girls appeared to have not been bathed for a while. In the bedroom, officers found a soiled diaper in the closet and several soiled diapers in the upstairs bathroom.

Child Protective Services were immediately contacted for assistance.

Investigators were able to contact a father of one or more of the children. He said that Walraven had asked him to babysit while she was gone. He says he said he couldn't and that she left anyway.

When authorities finally contacted Walraven in Myrtle Beach, police said she went to the beach and visited a male friend.

Walraven told authorities she'd gone there to seek an employment opportunity and because she needed to get away from things at home. According to police, Jeffrey Walraven, her current husband, had moved out weeks before and left to Arkansas.

Chrystal Walraven is charged with a second-degree felony charge of abandoning or endangering a child.

