Police: Thanksgiving day intruder barricaded himself in Barbourville home

A man is facing charges after he barricaded himself in someone else's home and tried to kick a Barbourville police officer and K9.

Police say Emerson Johnson got into a back room of a home under renovation in Barbourville on Thanksgiving.

Johnson refused to leave the home, and police say he screwed the door shut with wood screws.

Officer Eric Martin and his K9 Chawby responded to the home. They found Johnson armed with a screwdriver, refusing to leave the home.

“I’m not sure what his intentions were, [with] me or the dog. He did try kicking me and the dog when we first went in," said Officer Martin.

Chawby was later ordered to bite Johnson after he refused to come out of the home multiple times.

Johnson finally surrendered. He's charged with burglary, assault on an officer and service animal, and resisting arrest.

The homeowners said they didn't know Johnson and don't know why he chose to go into their home on Thanksgiving.