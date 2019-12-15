Police: Three teens forced their way into McCracken County home, assaulted victim

Three teenagers are charged with burglary and assault after reportedly forcing their way into a home and assaulting a 19-year-old girl.

According to a Facebook post from the Paducah Police Department, the victim told investigators she and three friends were at her home on Madison Street Wednesday evening when there was a knock at the door.

When one of the victim’s friends answered, they say three teen girls forced their way in and began assaulting the victim. Witnesses told investigators that the three teens beat the victim until she was unconscious. The three teens also reportedly caused damage to the victim’s property during the assault.

The victim was taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment and was able to give police the suspect’s names, identifying them as 20-year-old Mercedes Moore, 18-year-old Mallie Dodson, and a 16-year-old juvenile.

Officers say when they interviewed the suspects, they admitted their involvement in the assault.

All three were charged in the incident. Moore and Dodson are now in the McCracken County Jail. The 16-year-old suspect was taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.

An investigation is ongoing.

