Police: 2 arrested after eastern Kentucky child found with severe signs of abuse

Police arrested two people on Wednesday in connection to the abuse of a child in Lee County.

Kyle Taulbee, 25, was arrested after police say he abused his non-biological daughter.

Police say they were notified of a child with severe signs of abuse at Saint Joseph Hospital in London, including bruises, lacerations and apparent burn marks on Feb. 27.

The Department of Social Services told police at the time that the child was placed under the care of Trena Neeley about eight months prior due to a domestic violence situation.

Neeley was told not to allow the child to be in the custody of Kayla Madden without supervision, police say. However, on multiple occasions, Neeley said she allowed the child to go with Madden alone.

On Feb. 27, police say the child was allowed to go with Madden. But, when the child was returned, she had bruises on her legs and said her back was hurting.

Police say the child said Taulbee "whipped her because she wouldn't listen." She also said Taulbee put a heating pad in bed with her, and that she pooped on it and he whipped her.

When speaking with police, Taulbee admitted to "spanking" the child on a chair after she wouldn't listen. He also said that he "whipped her too hard several times" and didn't mean to hurt her.

He admitted to turning the heating pad all the way up as well and didn't know it would cause harm to the child, police say.

Taulbee is charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, second-degree assault and failure to report neglect and abuse of a child.

Neeley is charged with abandonment of a minor, wanton endangerment and failure to report child abuse.