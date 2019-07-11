Police: Two found passed out in car with toddler in backseat

Evansville Police say they arrested two people after they were found passed out in their car with a two-year-old in the backseat.

It happened in the 3900 block of N. 1st Ave around 3:25 a.m. Thursday.

Officers say they found 25-year-old Morgan Clark and 24-year-old Spencer Franklin with the car turned off.

Police say the couple and the child were all sweating profusely.

Officers say they placed the toddler in their air-conditioned police car, and she was later put in the care of the Department of Children’s Services.

Police say they found synthetic drugs in the car.

They say Clark and Franklin were both under the influence and unable to care for the child.

Clark was arrested for Neglect of a Dependent and Possession of a Synthetic Drug. Franklin was arrested for Possession of a Synthetic Drug.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.