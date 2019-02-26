Police: Two men arrested after shooting at Louisville officer, hitting cruiser

Two men are behind bars after police say one of them shot at a Louisville Metro Police Department officer, hitting her cruiser.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday behind a motel on Wattbourne Lane at Watterson Trail.

Police say they saw two men inside a stolen car behind the motel.

One of the men shot at the officer and she returned fire.

That's when the car took off and hit the officer's cruiser.

Police found the stolen car on Dalewood Place. The suspects were found hiding behind trees behind the Meijer on Hurstbourne Lane.

The suspects were not hurt and their names have not been released.

Police say the officer has only minor cuts and cruises.