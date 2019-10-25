Danville Police: crash under investigation after two pedestrians hit

Updated: Fri 11:55 PM, Oct 25, 2019

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities in Danville responded to a crash Friday night, in which two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle.

It happened around 7:35 p.m. at the intersection of Third Street and Main Street.

According to a release from Danville Police, 52-year-old Jennifer Devine was traveling northbound on Third Street. Police say while making a left turn onto Main Street, Devine's Chevy Tahoe struck two pedestrians.

Police say 72-year-old Lana Cleveland was taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, then flown to UK Medical Center with severe injuries. 70-year-old Shan Kihlman was taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver, Jennifer Devine, was uninjured.

Danville Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation.

 
