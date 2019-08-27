Police: Two women wake up to naked man in their bedroom

Imagine waking up and finding a naked man, who doesn’t live with you, standing in your bedroom. That’s what two women allege happened early Friday morning at their home at Burlwood Drive in Louisville.

Police arrested Jamain Simpson, 34, and charged him with burglary and parole violation.

According to a police report, the two women living at the home say they heard a noise coming from the front door around 3:40 a.m. and they thought it was their cat. The women told police they fell back to sleep and woke up to Simpson standing naked in their bedroom with the door closed. The women recognized Simpson as their neighbor. Police said Simpson put his robe back on and fled the home leaving his cell phone behind.

Police said Simpson had a parole warrant and was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Friday off of Cooper Village Terrace. After waiving his Miranda rights, Simpson admitted going into the home and taking off his clothes. The women said they started screaming and Simpson said he was on parole and not to call the police.

With his permission, detectives reviewed Simpson’s text messages and found one from his wife asking, “Are you still sleeping?” Simpson responded nearly three hours later, saying said, “No the rapist is up.”

Detectives were able to locate the robe that matched the victims’ description at the residence. Simpson confirmed the robe was his.

Simpson is at Metro Corrections on a $15,000 cash bond.

