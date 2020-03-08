Police: Victim strangled during Lexington robbery

Police arrested a man they say robbed and injured his victim Saturday night.

According to an arrest citation, around 10:15 p.m. 20-year-old Alex Corbett demanded a victim to hand over his cellphone and debit cards.

The victim told police in the course of the robbery, Corbett put him in a headlock and started to strangle him. Corbett reportedly told the victim he would “choke him to death” if he didn’t get the phone and debit cards.

Police say the strangulation left the victim with pain in his neck and throat.

Officers were able to track Corbett down at around 11:30 p.m. at his mother’s house. According to investigators, Corbett had the telephone and one debit card on him.

He is now in the Fayette County Detention Center charged with robbery and strangulation.

