Police: Victims tied up as armed suspects invade Danville home

Danville police are investigating a home invasion where three victims were bound by their hands and feet as the apartment they were in was ransacked.

Police say the home invasion happened 8:30 a.m. May 8 at Goodall Apartments on Stanford Road. Two men entered the apartment unit, and one brandished a handgun to force the victims on the ground.

The suspects left in a small passenger car.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Danville police at (859) 238-1220 ext. 2651.