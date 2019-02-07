Police: Wanted felon from Chicago had opened sandwich shop in Richmond

Investigators say tips from the public led them to arrest a wanted felon from Chicago who had taken on an assumed identity and opened a sandwich shop in Richmond.

According to the Madison County Drug Task Force, Marshawn Thomas, using the alias name of DeJuan Mack, recently opened “Tela’s Kentucky Sandwich Shack.”

Thomas was arrested without incident Thursday morning around 9:00 a.m. near the business and taken to the Madison County Detention Center to await extradition.

Thomas is wanted in Chicago on charges of aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery, and possession of over 30 grams of marijuana. He has also been charged with theft of identity.

The restaurant was recently featured in the Richmond Register.