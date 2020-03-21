Police: Warren County man fires shots at hospital, hits security guard, nurse

A Warren County man was arrested Wednesday night after reportedly shooting a nurse and a security guard.

According to sister-station WVLT, Bowling Green police were called to the Medical Center on a report that shots had been fired.

Witnesses told investigators 42-year-old Jeffery Fields had taken off his medical gown, unhooked himself from medical equipment, and began threatening hospital security with a stool.

An arrest citation states that guards were trying to restrain Fields and during the struggle, Fields fired a security guard’s gun, still in its holster. The shots reportedly hit one of the guards, as well as a nurse. Both are expected to be okay.

Police say they also had to struggle with Fields, eventually using a Taser on him.

Fields was treated at the hospital, released and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

He was charged with assault, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, and menacing.

