Police: Water bottle causes crash into Kentucky Family Dollar store

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in a Kentucky city say a water bottle is the likely cause of a crash into a Family Dollar store.
The Manchester Police Department says the crash happened Tuesday at the Clay County Shopping Center.
Officers say the driver of a 2017 Nissan Rogue was unable to apply the brakes because a bottle of water fell onto the floorboard, and it caused the driver to not be able to apply the brakes.
The vehicle jumped a curb and struck the store entrance.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital.