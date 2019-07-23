Police: Water bottle causes crash into Kentucky Family Dollar store

Police in a Kentucky city say a water bottle is the likely cause of a crash into a Family Dollar store.

The Manchester Police Department says the crash happened Tuesday at the Clay County Shopping Center.

Officers say the driver of a 2017 Nissan Rogue was unable to apply the brakes because a bottle of water fell onto the floorboard, and it caused the driver to not be able to apply the brakes.

The vehicle jumped a curb and struck the store entrance.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital.