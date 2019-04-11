Police: Wayne Co. woman arrested after traffic stop reveals plethora of illegal drugs

A Kentucky woman was arrested and charged after police say they uncovered a plethora of illicit drugs in her car during a traffic stop.

When deputies pulled over Dawn Lair’s car on North 2nd Street in Monticello, they say they found a clear bag containing what appeared to be methamphetamine in plain sight.

A subsequent search of her car and person yielded 50 grams of meth, a variety of prescription pills and digital scales and other drug paraphernalia, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Lair was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, multiple drug possession charges and tampering with evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

